Test flight of hypersonic vehicle completed by Stratolaunch

February 26, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Stratolaunch

MOJAVE, California. Stratolaunch completed the second captive carry flight of its Talon-A hypersonic vehicle, TA-1, marking a significant step toward its first powered flight, the company announced in a statement. This recent flight, involving the company's launch platform Roc, is the 13th flight for Roc and the second time it carried a Talon vehicle loaded with live propellant.

The flight, which lasted 4 hours and 29 minutes, took place in the Vandenberg Western Range in California. It focused on evaluating the propulsion system of Talon-A and assessing flight environments with live propellant onboard. Another key aspect of the flight was to test the telemetry systems of both Roc and TA-1, in conjunction with range communication assets, the company says.

The flight was part of a risk reduction strategy leading up to TA-1's first powered flight. The ongoing tests aim to ensure the readiness and reliability of the system for its upcoming powered flights, the statement reads.

Stratolaunch

