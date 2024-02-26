Test flight of hypersonic vehicle completed by Stratolaunch

Test flight of hypersonic vehicle completed by StratolaunchNews
February 26, 2024
MOJAVE, California. Stratolaunch completed the second captive carry flight of its Talon-A hypersonic vehicle, TA-1, marking a significant step toward its first powered flight, the company announced in a statement. This recent flight, involving the company's launch platform Roc, is the 13th flight for Roc and the second time it carried a Talon vehicle loaded with live propellant.
The flight, which lasted 4 hours and 29 minutes, took place in the Vandenberg Western Range in California. It focused on evaluating the propulsion system of Talon-A and assessing flight environments with live propellant onboard. Another key aspect of the flight was to test the telemetry systems of both Roc and TA-1, in conjunction with range communication assets, the company says.
The flight was part of a risk reduction strategy leading up to TA-1's first powered flight. The ongoing tests aim to ensure the readiness and reliability of the system for its upcoming powered flights, the statement reads.