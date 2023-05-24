UAS transponder from uAvionix part of Navy, Marine Corps contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

uAvionix image.

BIGFORK, Mont. Avionics services company uAvionix Corporation will be included in SURVICE Engineering's production contract with the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Aircraft Systems Program Office to equip U.S. warfighters using Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft Systems (TRUAS) with multirotor drones intended to augment logistical operations at the forward edge of the battlefield.

According to the uAvionix announcement, its AIMS-certified [a DoD certification that proves the IFF (Identification Friend or Foe) capability of the device and its interoperability with military equipment] RT-2087/ZPX combat ID and air-traffic control surveillance system was chosen for inclusion in the production effort to satisfy the TRUAS transponder and ADS-B requirements for uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) operating both in the battlefield and in civilian airspace.

Company information shows that the uAvionix transponders have built-in crypto emulator to support development and testing without the security burdens imposed by using actual cryptos, and carry Mode S/1090ES ADS-B functionality to comply with civil requirements and simplify equipment choices for military aircraft having to transit civil airspace.

According to the company, the resulting TRUAS will support the delivery of critical supplies to forward-deployed units and be able to carry more than 100 pounds over distances ranging from 6 to 15 km (3 to 9.5 miles).