Military Embedded Systems

UAS transponder from uAvionix part of Navy, Marine Corps contract

News

May 24, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

UAS transponder from uAvionix part of Navy, Marine Corps contract
uAvionix image.

BIGFORK, Mont.  Avionics services company uAvionix Corporation will be included in SURVICE Engineering's production contract with the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Aircraft Systems Program Office to equip U.S. warfighters using Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft Systems (TRUAS) with multirotor drones intended to augment logistical operations at the forward edge of the battlefield. 

According to the uAvionix announcement, its AIMS-certified [a DoD certification that proves the IFF (Identification Friend or Foe) capability of the device and its interoperability with military equipment] RT-2087/ZPX combat ID and air-traffic control surveillance system was chosen for inclusion in the production effort to satisfy the TRUAS transponder and ADS-B requirements for uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) operating both in the battlefield and in civilian airspace.

Company information shows that the uAvionix transponders have built-in crypto emulator to support development and testing without the security burdens imposed by using actual cryptos, and carry Mode S/1090ES ADS-B functionality to comply with civil requirements and simplify equipment choices for military aircraft having to transit civil airspace.

According to the company, the resulting TRUAS will support the delivery of critical supplies to forward-deployed units and be able to carry more than 100 pounds over distances ranging from 6 to 15 km (3 to 9.5 miles).

Featured Companies

uAvionix

U.S. Navy

1200 Navy Pentagon
Washington, DC 20350-1200
Website
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber