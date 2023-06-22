Ukrainian helicopters to get self-protection sensor tech from Hensoldt

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Hensoldt

TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt will upgrade helicopters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with advanced detection and self-protection sensor technology called the Airborne Missile Protection System (AMPS), which will be installed in 16 Ukrainian military helicopters, according to a company statement.

Hensoldt's AMPS is a self-contained protection system designed for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft that is intended to provide defense against multiple threats, most notably surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles. Its modular design allows for customization based on specific operational requirements and varying mission profiles, the company says.

The AMPS sensor suite includes the Missile Launch Detection Sensor (MILDS), an Advanced Control and Display Unit (ACDU), and the Active Acknowledgement System (MACS), which are designed to work in concert to determine the range and speed of detected missiles as well as eliminate false alarms, the statement adds.

The upgraded helicopters should be better able to defend against surface-to-air missiles (IR SAMs), laser, and radar, which have become increasingly prevalent in operational areas, the company says.