Upgraded processing power for KC-46A refueling system to be supplied by Mercury Systems

October 01, 2024

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. Mercury Systems won a contract from Boeing to deliver FPGA processor boards for the U.S. Air Force's KC-46A tanker fleet, the company announced in a statement.

The boards will support the next-generation Remote Vision System (RVS) 2.0, which enhances the refueling process by providing high-resolution, color video feeds from cameras on the aircraft, the company says.

Under the new contract, Mercury will deliver around 1,500 production boards to equip the RVS 2.0 on KC-46A aircraft for both U.S. and allied forces. Mercury has already supplied boards for development testing, the statement adds.

