U.S. Air Force F-35 refresh program will include FTI equipment from Curtiss-Wright

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force courtesy photo. DAVIDSON, N.C. Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions will provide flight test instrumentation (FTI) equipment in support of the U.S Air Force F-35 Technology Refresh 3 (TR-3) program under the terms of a $24 million contract from Nellis Air Force Base.

The TR-3 program is a series of critical upgrades made to the F-35′s hardware and software aimed at improving the aircraft's displays, memory, and computer processing capability and supporting future modernization capabilities.

According to the company statement, Curtiss-Wright’s FTI technology forms part of the Distributed Flight Test Instrumentation (DFTI) system enabling the test and evaluation of F-35 TR-3-configured aircraft. The networked DFTI systems enable the acquisition, collation, processing, recording, and telemetry of flight-test data to support increased test accuracy.

Work under the terms of the TR-3 contract will be performed at the Curtiss-Wright TTC facility in Newtown, Pennsylvania.