USSOCOM PEO Rotary Wing, Jeff Downer interview

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 - TAMPA, Fla. Geoffrey R. Downer, Director Special Programs (Aviation), U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) spoke to the SOF Week Show Daily team from Military Embedded Systems and Shephard Media about requirements, technology investment, and the importance of open architectures.

In this position, Mr. Downer is responsible for the development, acquisition, modernization, fielding and sustainment of the U.S. Army's Special Operations classified and unclassified fleet of uniquely configured aviation vehicles. He also serves on the Army's Aviation General Officer Steering Committee