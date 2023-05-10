Military Embedded Systems

USSOCOM PEO Rotary Wing, Jeff Downer interview

News

May 10, 2023

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

SOF WEEK 2023 - TAMPA, Fla. Geoffrey R. Downer, Director Special Programs (Aviation), U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) spoke to the SOF Week Show Daily team from Military Embedded Systems and Shephard Media about requirements, technology investment, and the importance of open architectures. 

In this position, Mr. Downer is responsible for the development, acquisition, modernization, fielding and sustainment of the U.S. Army's Special Operations classified and unclassified fleet of uniquely configured aviation vehicles. He also serves on the Army's Aviation General Officer Steering Committee

Featured Companies

USSOCOM

Website
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Software
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber