VersaLogic Releases Rugged M.2 Series of Expansion Cards

VersaLogic Corp, a leader in embedded computing and industrial connectivity solutions, has announced a new line of rugged M.2 modules designed for reliable operation in harsh environments. This new lineup includes modules featuring Single-port Gigabit Ethernet with onboard magnetics, Dual-port Gigabit Ethernet with onboard magnetics, Dual-port Serial & GPIO, and Dual CAN Bus modules. These modules are rated for operation in industrial temperature applications ranging from -40° to +85°C.

These M.2 modules are made for embedded OEMs and system integrators. They offer reliable connectivity in very small form factors, making them suitable for transportation, defense, industrial automation, and medical applications.

“Customers can now easily add more connectivity features to embedded systems with reliable, full-performance M.2 modules designed for industrial temperature applications (-40° to +85°C),” said Len Crane, VersaLogic President. “These compact M.2 expansion boards prioritize thermal management and operate flawlessly across the entire industrial temperature range.”

Key Features

Operating Temperature: -40° to +85°C

Shock and Vibration: MIL-STD-202H

Module Options:

M.2 Dual-port Gigabit Ethernet (VL- M2e-E11E) – 2280 B+M key

M.2 Gigabit Ethernet (VL-M2e-E12E) – 2242 B+M key

M.2 Dual-port Serial and GPIO (VL-M2e-U3E) – 2242 B+M key

M.2 Dual CAN Bus (VL-M2e-C2E) – 2242 B+M key

VL-M2e-E11E and E12E will be available from Digi-Key Corp. shortly. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit VersaLogic.com.

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers and expert technical support for critical markets such as medical and defense. Featuring long-term availability, -40° to +85°C operation, MIL-STD-202 shock and vibration testing, and outstanding US-based support, VersaLogic products are ideal for critical applications that value ruggedness, reliability, and long life. A 40+ year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being “the industry’s most trusted embedded computer company.” For more information, visit VersaLogic.com.