AIM releases SFF avionics embedded board for MIL-STD-1553 -- in 2260 M.2 form factor

Press Release

Trevose, PA. AIM introduced its newest small-form-factor (SFF) embedded board for MIL-STD-1553 in a small 2260 M.2 form factor, with the small board aimed at enabling the use of COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] and MOTS [military off-the-shelf] technology in rugged embedded applications.

Rugged computer designers now have all the advantages of this extremely compact form factor that allows them to produce the smallest, lightweight avionics systems while reducing development and full life cycle costs. With the introduction of the industry’s first rugged 2-channel MIL-STD-1553 M.2 board AIM continues to lead the MIL-STD-1553 databus board market.

Features Includes:

Small 2260 size with B + M Keying for Universal Compatibility

Extended Temperature Range: -40 °C to +85 °C

Rugged Locking Connectors for each 1553 Channel

2 Dual Redundant MIL-STD-1553 / 1760 Channels

2 Avionics Discrete Inputs

2 Avionics Discrete Inputs/Outputs

2 Trigger Inputs & 2 Trigger Outputs

IRIG-B Input

For more information contact [email protected] or call 267-982-2600