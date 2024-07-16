F-15EX Eagle II operational with Oregon Air National Guard

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Air National Guard photo by John Hughel

PORTLAND, Oregon. Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing officially welcomed the first two operational U.S. Air Force F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets, marking a significant milestone for the unit, the Air National Guard announced in a statement.

During a ceremony on July 12 at the Portland Air National Guard Base, the F-15EX Eagle II was introduced, becoming the first new weapons system to be implemented by the Air National Guard prior to the active duty Air Force, the statement reads.

The F-15EX model, manufactured by Boeing, will replace the F-15C Eagle models currently operated by the 142nd Wing. The F-15EX is equipped with advanced radars, sensors, and modern software, aiming to enhance operational readiness and effectiveness, the statement reads. The 142nd Wing will receive a total of 18 F-15EXs as part of the Air Force's broader plan to add nearly 100 new F-15EX Eagle IIs to its inventory.

The 142nd Wing’s mission includes providing aerospace superiority from Canada to the California border, supporting USNORTHCOM and NORAD. The unit is one of three Air National Guard units set to operate the F-15EX, alongside the 144th Fighter Wing in California and the 159th Fighter Wing in Louisiana.