Global military helicopter market to see strong growth in coming years: report

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DUBLIN, Ireland. The global demand for military helicopters is expected to see strong growth from 2024 through 2027, a new report predicts.

The report, from Research & Markets, points to the development of the V-280 Valor tiltrotor aircraft for the U.S. Army as an example of the future of the market.

"The demand has been especially strong for troop transport, heavy airlift, attack and naval helicopters for antisubmarine warfare across most regions globally as nations scramble to replace existing Cold war-era in-service fleets with modern platforms featuring state-of-art capabilities while also offering a lower total cost of ownership," the report states.

The cancellation of the Army's Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) program in February is likely to "provide a new lease of life" to Boeing's AH-64 Apache helicopter and Sikorsky's UH-60 Blackhawk programs, the report adds.