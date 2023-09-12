Holt Expands Line of Drop-In Replacements for DDC MIL-STD-1553 Terminals

Product

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits announced it has expanded its family of legacy drop-in replacement MIL-STD-1553 terminals to include the DDC Mini-ACE and Mini-ACE Plus families. All drop-in families are both pin- and software register level-compatible.

The new family of devices, the HI-6280 line, acts as fully functional drop-in replacements for DDC Mini-ACE and Mini-ACE Plus families; these form, fit, and function drop-ins enable the user to realize significant cost savings, reduce lead times, and avoid obsolescence when compared to existing hybrid or multichip module solutions. The Holt unique single-chip monolithic design allows mitigation of third-party supply-chain issues and guarantees stable pricing and longevity over the life of aerospace programs.

For more information, readers may visit the Holt website at www.holtic.com.