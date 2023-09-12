Military Embedded Systems

Holt Expands Line of Drop-In Replacements for DDC MIL-STD-1553 Terminals

September 12, 2023

Holt Expands Line of Drop-In Replacements for DDC MIL-STD-1553 Terminals

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits announced it has expanded its family of legacy drop-in replacement MIL-STD-1553 terminals to include the DDC Mini-ACE and Mini-ACE Plus families. All drop-in families are both pin- and software register level-compatible.

The new family of devices, the HI-6280 line, acts as fully functional drop-in replacements for DDC Mini-ACE and Mini-ACE Plus families; these form, fit, and function drop-ins enable the user to realize significant cost savings, reduce lead times, and avoid obsolescence when compared to existing hybrid or multichip module solutions. The Holt unique single-chip monolithic design allows mitigation of third-party supply-chain issues and guarantees stable pricing and longevity over the life of aerospace programs.

For more information, readers may visit the Holt website at www.holtic.com.

Holt Integrated Circuits

101 Columbia
Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
