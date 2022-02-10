Holt Releases Drop-In Replacements for Legacy MIL-STD-1553 Transceivers

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. Holt Integrated Circuits announced the release of two MIL-STD-1553 transceiver families, HI-15690 and HI-15691, which provide pin-compatible, “form, fit and function” drop-in replacements for legacy Holt and other manufacturers' devices.

The HI-15690 family is a 5V, single-channel MIL-STD-1553 transceiver, whereas the HI-15691 family is a dual channel version. All devices guarantee a minimum transformer-coupled output voltage of 20Vp-p, making them also suitable for MIL-STD-1760 applications.

