3D-Audio system contract won by Terma for U.S. Air Force F-16s

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Royal Danish Airforce

LYSTRUP, Denmark. Terma won a $9 million contract to supply its 3D-Audio system for the U.S. Air Force Combat Command’s F-16 fighter aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, part of Terma's Self-Protection System (SPS) business, will provide the 3D-Audio systems as part of a fleet upgrade over the next two years, the statement reads. The system is designed to enhance pilot situational awareness by spatially separating audio signals, aligning sound with threat directions, and incorporating active noise reduction, according to the company.

The 3D-Audio system is compatible with various aircraft and aims to reduce audio clutter, enabling pilots to process critical information more efficiently during missions, the company says. The upgrade is intended to improve decision-making and operational performance in high-stakes environments.