Caldius B-250 aircraft to be equipped with Intellisense Systems modular displays

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Intellisense Systems photo. TORRANCE, Calif. Intellisense Systems Inc., provider of avionics, including displays, for various aircraft, won a contract to supply the large format primary flight display (PFD) for the Calidus B-250, a light attack combat and training aircraft.

According to the company, this cockpit display is designed to meet the performance requirements for the aircraft and features patented optical design techniques that are intended to provide a brightness and contrast ratio for peak sunlight readability and reduce reflections within the B-250's bubble canopy. Delivery is expected in mid-2022.

The LAD–2008 provides a redundant design and a human-machine interface (HMI) in its touch screen and bezel, specifically engineered to meet Calidus's needs. The displays will come equipped with vFusion technology, which is aimed at enabling simultaneous display of video from multiple sources on the aircraft and supports a modular avionics architecture.

The company claims that this technology also provides picture-in-picture capabilities, windowing, cropping, scaling, and a video-recording output. The redundant architecture is intended to ensure no single point of failure can compromise the mission and contributes to Design Assurance Level (DAL) B certification.