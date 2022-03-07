Cockpit multi-function display modules in development with Mercury Systems

Military Embedded Systems

ANDOVER, Mas. Mercury Systems, Inc. announced that it has received a $7.4 million order from a leading defense prime contractor for active matrix LCD (AMLCD) modules to be used in a large area multi-function display cockpit application.

According to the company, the order was received in Mercury’s fiscal 2022 second quarter and is expected to be delivered over the next several quarters. Mercury’s high-resolution, rugged LCD modules are designed with fast-switching speed capabilities and reliability in enabling pilots to see and respond to moving targets.

Officials claim that today's advanced fighter aircraft require large, high quality, and intuitive displays to integrate and visualize sensor, navigation, and mission data. The company hopes that the award will help to provide a complete ecosystem of safe airborne technologies to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, and foreign military sales.

 

