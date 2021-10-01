Military Embedded Systems

Enhanced Vision System test for C-130J moves system closer to military applications

News

October 01, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Collins Aerospace photo.

WILSONVILLE, Ore. Collins Aerospace announced that the company has completed a test flight intended to prove the effectiveness of its Enhanced Vision System (EVS) on a C130J aircraft. EVS is designed to increase situational awareness on commercial and business aircraft, and this test brings the system closer to military use.
 

According to the company, Collins’ EVS-3600 uses multiple wave-length cameras to see in poor visibility conditions. The images are shown on head-up displays, allowing pilots to better identify the runway environment in all weather conditions.

Officials claim that this technology is particularly beneficial for C-130 aircraft given its need in remote areas, its widespread use during natural disasters, global humanitarian relief efforts, and search-and-rescue efforts.

In military operations, the company claims that the EVS is designed to also assist with safer low-profile terrain flying in low visibility conditions, easier visual confirmation of Drop Zone markings, fewer mission cancelations due to adverse weather conditions, and use of heat signatures to make search and rescue operations easier and more efficient.


 

Featured Companies

Collins Aerospace

2730 West Tyvola Road
Charlotte, NC 28217-4578
Website
[email protected]
+1 704 423 7000
Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics - Synthetic Vision
Avionics
Elbit Systems photo.
News
Helmet displays for AH-64 Apaches to be delivered to Army
More Avionics
Unmanned
Press Release
RedTail Delivers LiDAR System to DoD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Community
More Unmanned
A.I.
Stock image.
News
Data analysis task order won by CGI for DIA intelligence processing
More A.I.
Comms
General Dynamics photo.
News
General Dynamics to demo multi-domain enabling tech at AUSA 2021
More Comms