Handheld thermal imagers to be supplied to Canadian Army by Thales

October 10, 2024

Handheld thermal imagers to be supplied to Canadian Army by Thales
Image via Thales

MONTREAL, Canada. Thales Canada won a contract to supply its Sophie Ultima handheld thermal imagers to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) as part of the Night Vision Systems Modernization (NVSM) project, the company announced in a statement.

The Sophie Ultima, a lightweight thermal imager, will enhance CAF capabilities with its infrared channel, offering target recognition ranges of up to 6 kilometers, the statement reads. The system is designed for detecting and identifying targets through its continuous optical zoom and wide field of view, enabling precise engagement, the company says.

Thales will manufacture and maintain the devices at its Electro-Optics Center in Canada, providing in-service support through its Montreal facility, which the company states will reduce downtime and enhance operational readiness.

