Helmet-based displays for military helicopter pilots to improve with new image-processing techniques

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army Chinook helicopter. U.S. Army photo. WESTBOROUGH, Mass. High-resolution microdisplay maker Kopin Corp. has begun delivering its new superhigh-brightness Brillian active matrix liquid crystal display (AMLCD) for the Common Helmet Mounted Display (CHMD) System used by U.S. Army helicopter pilots.

The full-color CHMD is used as part of the U.S. Army's Air Soldier System, which helicopter pilots depend on to provide day/night enhanced situational awareness and survivability in all kinds of flight conditions. Bill Maffucci, Kopin's President of Government Programs, says that the delivery of the displays for the CHMD program is the culmination of a multiyear development effort to advance the capabilities of the company's AMCLD technology to meet the Army's stringent requirements.

The CHMD is a high-definition, digital helmet mounted display (HMD) that supports the US Army's CH-47F Chinook and the UH-60L/M/V Black Hawk fleets.

Delivery under the Kopin/Army agreement is currently ongoing, with an initial order of $3.5 million and an estimate of potential revenues of $30 million over several years.