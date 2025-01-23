Military Embedded Systems

Infrared threat-detection system to be integrated on F-22 by Lockheed Martin

News

January 23, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Infrared threat-detection system to be integrated on F-22 by Lockheed Martin
Image via Lockheed Martin

ORLANDO, Florida. Lockheed Martin won a $270 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to integrate advanced infrared threat-detection sensors onto the F-22 Raptor, the company announced in a statement.

The system, called the Infrared Defensive System (IRDS), consists of distributed, embedded TacIRST sensors designed to improve the aircraft's survivability and lethality, according to the statement. Lockheed Martin will handle the integration of IRDS on the F-22 and provide support for integration on additional platforms.

The company says the IRDS is intended to enhance the Raptor's ability to detect and respond to threats in current and future operational environments. This effort is part of ongoing modernization programs to ensure the F-22 remains a capable air dominance platform.

The integration project will include development, testing, and evaluation phases to ensure seamless operation of the IRDS within the F-22's existing systems, the company states.

