Low-germanium thermal-imaging lens introduced by MKS

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via MKS

ANDOVER, Massachusetts. MKS introduced the Ophir LightIR 15-75 mm f/1.2 long-wave infrared (LWIR) motorized continuous zoom lens for defense, homeland security, surveillance, and industrial thermal-imaging systems, the company announced in a statement.

The lens is designed for video graphics array (VGA) 10-12 µm uncooled LWIR detectors and uses a reworked optical design intended to reduce reliance on germanium-based materials, the statement reads.

The Ophir LightIR 15-75 mm f/1.2 lens provides a 29.9-degree wide field of view and a 5.8-degree narrow field of view for 640 x 480 VGA 12 µm detectors, the company says. MKS states that the lens is intended for airborne, ground, handheld, perimeter-security, and uncrewed thermal-imaging platforms where size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements are a design consideration.

The lens weighs 349 grams and measures 75 mm in diameter by 75.6 mm, according to the statement. It also includes hard-carbon and diamond-like carbon coatings designed to support use in defense and security environments, the company says.

MKS says the lens is available now and is the first release in a planned low-germanium LWIR optics portfolio.