Rugged display from DSE aims to meet demanding battlefield environments

Press Release

DSE image.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Digital Systems Engineering (DSE) announced the release of the Typhon rugged display, a next-generation multi-screen system.

Designed with the modern military fleet in mind, Typhon is engineered to withstand the most demanding environments while delivering unmatched, high-definition performance and reliability on the battlefield.

With advancements across the electronics industry, the demand among defense customers for cutting-edge technology continues to rise. The Typhon is among the next-generation solutions built to meet complex mission needs. Typhon’s three self-contained 10.1” LCDs screens deliver WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200), giving vehicle operators a comprehensive view of their surroundings. Video is managed via six unique SDI and three RS-170 inputs, which allows for integration with legacy and advanced digital sensors. Typhon also features powerful communications capabilities, with onboard CANBus that permits remote control, video source selection, built-in-tests, day/night modes and user-controlled preferences.

Typhon is expected to be first integrated in a drivers’ station on an armored vehicle during 2023.