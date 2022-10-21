Military Embedded Systems

Rugged display from DSE aims to meet demanding battlefield environments

Press Release

October 21, 2022

DSE image.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. Digital Systems Engineering (DSE) announced the release of the Typhon rugged display, a next-generation multi-screen system.

Designed with the modern military fleet in mind, Typhon is engineered to withstand the most demanding environments while delivering unmatched, high-definition performance and reliability on the battlefield.

With advancements across the electronics industry, the demand among defense customers for cutting-edge technology continues to rise. The Typhon is among the next-generation solutions built to meet complex mission needs. Typhon’s three self-contained 10.1” LCDs screens deliver WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200), giving vehicle operators a comprehensive view of their surroundings. Video is managed via six unique SDI and three RS-170 inputs, which allows for integration with legacy and advanced digital sensors. Typhon also features powerful communications capabilities, with onboard CANBus that permits remote control, video source selection, built-in-tests, day/night modes and user-controlled preferences.

Typhon is expected to be first integrated in a drivers’ station on an armored vehicle during 2023.

Digital Systems Engineering (DSE)

17491 N 93rd Street
Scottsdale, Arizona 85255
Website
[email protected]
