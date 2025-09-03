Ruggedized full-HD displays to be exhibited by IEE at DSEI 2025

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via IEE

SYLMAR, California. Industrial Electronic Engineers (IEE) will showcase a lineup of ruggedized military display systems at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2025 exhibition in London, the company announced in a statement.

The company’s displays are built with modular architectures designed to integrate with open video and communication standards, enabling future upgrades and compatibility with additional sensors and systems, the statement reads. IEE says the approach is intended to extend lifecycle support for airborne and ground vehicle platforms.

Among the products on display will be a 13.3-inch full-HD multifunction display (MFD) with sunlight-readable and night-vision imaging system (NVIS) modes, optional touchscreen capability, and inputs including composite NTSC/PAL and 3G-SDI. The slim-bezel design allows multiple units to be installed side-by-side for panoramic viewing, according to the company.

Also featured will be a 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) mission display with high brightness, wide viewing angles, and NVIS compatibility. The unit incorporates programmable bezel pushbuttons, encoders, and joystick controls, and supports video interfaces including HD-SDI and DVI-D, the statement adds.

IEE will exhibit at Stand N7-134 during the event, scheduled for September 9–12 in London.