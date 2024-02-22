Video systems for MH-60S helicopters to be supported by Cubic

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Cubic Defense

SAN DIEGO, California. Cubic Defense won a contract from Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for the ongoing maintenance, upgrade, and support of the Full Motion Video (FMV) System, dubbed KnightLink, for the MH-60 Sierra (MH-60S) helicopter fleet, the company announced in a statement.

The contract encompasses a comprehensive range of services, including software enhancements, hardware reinforcement, and general maintenance for the KnightLink systems, which provide video support capabilities across various operational domains such as flight testing, maintenance, and laboratory assistance, the statement reads.

The KnightLink hardware features Weapons Replaceable Assemblies (WRAs), necessary cabling, and additional hardware procurement, including Peculiar Ground Support Equipment (PGSE), to facilitate fleet introduction, the company says.