Goshawk EW jamming system designed for GPS-degraded environments

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo. BOISE, Idaho. In order to combat the complications brought on by operating in GPS-degraded environments, Black Sage has announced the Goshawk Long Range electronic warfare (EW) Jammer designed as a directional non-kinetic effector.

According to the company, the system has the capability to disrupt Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signals for enemy military aircraft and various unmanned aerial systems (UAS). This capability means the Goshawk Long Range EW Jammer is intended for the U.S. Air Force's degraded GPS training.

Officials claim that the Air Force's current degraded GPS training systems operate with GPS jammers focused on a fixed zone. Aircraft are required to fly through the zone to experience GPS signal denial or degradation.

During an initial Air Force evaluation of Goshawk, the system delivered directional EW jamming beyond 35km. The results offer the Air Force the capability to increase the amount of time military aircraft experience GPS signal denial or degradation while reducing collateral effects on civilian use of GPS instrumentation, including commercial and private aircraft.