Military helicopter market to see growth from non-U.S. countries to 2027, study predicts

August 06, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

AMSTERDAM. The worldwide military helicopter market, valued at more than $23.3 billion in 2019, is projected to reach $28.8 billion by 2027, with more than 66% of business coming from non-U.S. countries -- including Asia, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, and Africa -- according to a new report from Market Forecast, "Global Military Helicopter -- Market and Technology Forecast to 2027."

The study authors predict that the cumulative market for global expenditure on military helicopters is valued at $223.12 billion over the forecast period. 

The reasons for this significant increase in exports and international sale of military helicopters, according to the forecast, include changing battlefield conditions, a shift in battle techniques and strategies, and changes in the ways governments approach equipment purchase policies and procedures.

For more information visit the Market Forecast website

Image via Embraer
