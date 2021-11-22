Military Embedded Systems

AN/ASQ-236 Dragon's Eye radar pod undergoes flight test on operational F-16

November 22, 2021

FALLS CHURCH, Va. The Air National Guard has flown the Northrop Grumman Corporation AN/ASQ-236 Dragon’s Eye Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar pod on an operational F-16 for the first time. Officials claim that the Air Force intends to deploy the pod operationally to both its Guard and Reserve F-16 fleets.

According to the company, the AN/ASQ-236 Dragon's Eye pod is already operational on the U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle. It is designed so that it can be integrated on both large and fighter-sized platforms.

Northrop Grumman claims that the company has previously integrated the AN/ASQ-236 pod on an Air Force Special Operations Command AC-130 gunship and Air Force Global Strike Command B-52 bomber during a proof of concept demonstration.

The AN/ASQ-236 Dragon's Eye radar pod is a tactical Ku-band AESA radar surveillance pod that is intended to provide aircrew with all-weather, multi-target detection, track and engagement capability. 

 

