Aviation safety support contract for Australia won by QinetiQ

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo

CANBERRA, Australia. QinetiQ won an AUD $47 million contract to support the Defence Aviation Safety Authority (DASA) under a new strategic agreement aimed at enhancing aviation safety standards within the Australian defence sector, the company announced in a statement.

The five-year DASA Strategic Support Contract, which includes an option for an additional five years, will become effective on July 1. Under the agreement, QinetiQ will provide policy development, training programs, and access to international safety expertise through its global network in the United Kingdom and United States, the statement reads.

The contract consolidates various short-term support efforts into a unified strategy intended to help DASA adapt to future military aviation and space safety needs, according to the company. QinetiQ has partnered with Muru Management Consulting, an Aboriginal- and female-owned consultancy, to contribute additional expertise in aviation operations and safety management.