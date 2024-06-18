CoreAVI enhances support for AMD E9171 GPU for defense and aerospace applications

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

TAMPA, Fla. Safety-critical hardware and software company CoreAVI announced the release of enhancements to its accelerated compute framework to further facilitate use of the AMD E9171 Radeon GPU capabilities and has extended the availability of the AMD E9171 Radeon GPU for the defense and aerospace markets.

In its announcement, CoreAVI notes its collaboration with AMD to ensure extended availability of this proven and popular discrete GPU for the military and aerospace markets, which it says enables scalable compute and graphics capabilities while meeting the SWaP [size, weight, and power] constraints of high-reliability embedded systems.

The company says that its E9171 GPU, paired with CoreAVI’s open standards-based Safe AI suite, facilitates safety-critical compute, AI, and machine learning capabilities. The CoreAVI VkCore SC Vulkan SC graphics and compute product suite supports all MOSA requirements, is aligned with the latest FACE specification, and operates with commonly used real-time operating systems.

CoreAVI offers an extended temperature-screened version of the AMD Radeon Embedded E9171 GPU-based module along with DAL A certification evidence to support the needs of safety-critical avionics and other high-reliability system manufacturers. T