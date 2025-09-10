DDC-I and APC Technology Group join hands for safety-critical U.K. and Ireland markets

News

DSEI UK 2025, LONDON. DDC-I officials announced today that the company selected APC Technology Group as its sales representative for the U.K. and Ireland. The partnership was formally launched at the DSEI UK 2025 show this week in London at APC’s parent company booth, Certify Holdings, #S3-365.

“APC offers a wide range of boards and components for the safety-critical market and has recently added talent with deep avionics expertise,” says Gary Gilliland, Vice President of Marketing at DDC-I. “We look forward to working with them to share our world class, safety-critical RTOS technology with avionics and defense development teams in the key UK and Ireland markets.”

"DDC-I offers a mature, robust, DO-178C DAL A verified avionics platform that has a long, global pedigree in the safety-critical aerospace and defense sectors,” added Amanda Dunn, Commercial Director, Systems at APC Technology Group."

Deos, DDC-I’s safety-critical embedded real-time operating system (RTOS), employs patented cache partitioning, memory pools, and safe scheduling on multi-core processors. First certified to DO-178 DAL A in 1998, Deos provides FACE Conformant OSS Safety Base and Safety Extended Profiles that feature hard real-time response, time, and space partitioning, with support for Rate Monotonic, ARINC-653, and POSIX interfaces.

SafeMC technology extends Deos’ advanced capabilities to multiple cores, enabling developers of safety-critical systems to achieve best in class multi-core performance without compromising safety-critical task response and guaranteed execution time, according to DDCI. SafeMC employs a bounded multiprocessing (BMP) extension of the symmetric multiprocessing architecture (SMP), safe scheduling, and cache partitioning to minimize cross-core contention and interference patterns that affect the performance, safety criticality and certifiability of multi-core systems. These features enable avionics developers to address issues specified by AC/AMC 20-193 multi-core objectives that could impact the safety, performance, and integrity of a software airborne system.

APC Technology Group is a provider of design, specification, and distribution services for specialist electronic components, systems, connectivity products, and test solutions.