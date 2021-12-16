Jamco America Announces Extensive Testing Service Capabilities for Entire Product Design Cycle

Press Release

From materials and environmental testing to static and dynamic test facilities, Jamco America experts can meet various different industries testing needs.

Jamco America, Inc., one of the most experienced interior products suppliers and turnkey aircraft interiors integrators in the aerospace industry, announces its extensive testing capabilities for a variety of industries including but not limited to: aerospace, automotive, space, defense, and marine product testing. With test facilities that include mechanical properties, static load, fire properties, ballistic, and environmental testing, as well as a complete, FAA-accepted dynamic test facility, Jamco America experts can help companies evaluate products at almost every stage in the design cycle.

Jamco America’s comprehensive dynamic test facility is one of only a small number of FAA-accepted facilities in the U.S. Equipped with an accelerator-type impact system; the facility is capable of testing products in highly specified acceleration profiles. It also includes extensive sensors and data acquisition technology to maximize information generated and processed from each testing profile.

The materials testing lab is ideal for earlier phases in the design process, when it is necessary to evaluate the mechanical properties of new materials, particularly metals and advanced composites. This test facility can evaluate the tensile strength, compression strength, and other key mechanical properties at room temperature and elevated temperature profiles.

Their extensive testing facilities also include fire properties testing, acoustic testing, static load testing, ballistic testing, and product cycle testing to evaluate the lifecycle of a component or assembly. Regardless of the phase of development a customer’s products are in, Jamco America experts can provide extensive testing data for optimizing product performance. In addition to decades of experience in the aerospace industry, individuals on the Jamco America testing team are experienced in product testing and other applications.