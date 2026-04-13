Safety-critical RTOS from DDC-I chosen for U.S. Army MOSA aligned ISR program

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

HADES aircraft image courtesy Bombardier PHOENIX, Ariz. Mission-critical software provider DDC-I announced that the U.S. Army selected its safety-critical Deos real-time operating system (RTOS) for the Army’s modular open systems approach (MOSA) aligned High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) program.

Under the terms of the agreement, the HADES program will use Deos to orchestrate the translation and distribution of data across the platform’s mission system digital backbone (DBB), a capability achieved through the use of configurable North Atlantic Industries (NAI) I/O intensive mission processors and with NAI’s time-sensitive networking (TSN) modules that use TTTECH’s TSN technologies. Taken together, the company says, this setup provides a DBB solution that enables high-speed, real-time data networking in a modular and open environment.

The HADES program configures U.S. government-furnished Bombardier Global 6500 jets with advanced deep-sensing capabilities for multi-domain ISR operations at speeds, ranges, and altitudes not previously achievable for U.S. Army aircraft. The open architecture DBB network will enable rapid upgradeability, reconfigurability, and cost-effective life cycle management of mission system capabilities to meet and exceed the Army’s MOSA objectives.

“Enhancing the capabilities of the HADES Digital Backbone is central to our ability to integrate sensors, share data, and act in real time across airborne ISR platforms. DDC-I’s FACE conformant RTOS technology provides a robust, scalable, and MOSA aligned foundation for our new Digital Backbone that accelerates capability insertion,” stated Jeffrey Jablonski, U.S. Army HADES Program Lead, Capability Program Executive Aviation.