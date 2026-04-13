Military Embedded Systems

Safety-critical RTOS from DDC-I chosen for U.S. Army MOSA aligned ISR program

News

April 13, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HADES aircraft image courtesy Bombardier

PHOENIX, Ariz.  Mission-critical software provider DDC-I announced that the U.S. Army selected its safety-critical Deos real-time operating system (RTOS) for the Army’s modular open systems approach (MOSA) aligned High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) program. 

Under the terms of the agreement, the HADES program will use Deos to orchestrate the translation and distribution of data across the platform’s mission system digital backbone (DBB), a capability achieved through the use of configurable North Atlantic Industries (NAI) I/O intensive mission processors and with NAI’s time-sensitive networking (TSN) modules that use TTTECH’s TSN technologies. Taken together, the company says, this setup provides a DBB solution that enables high-speed, real-time data networking in a modular and open environment. 

The HADES program configures U.S. government-furnished Bombardier Global 6500 jets with advanced deep-sensing capabilities for multi-domain ISR operations at speeds, ranges, and altitudes not previously achievable for U.S. Army aircraft. The open architecture DBB network will enable rapid upgradeability, reconfigurability, and cost-effective life cycle management of mission system capabilities to meet and exceed the Army’s MOSA objectives. 

“Enhancing the capabilities of the HADES Digital Backbone is central to our ability to integrate sensors, share data, and act in real time across airborne ISR platforms. DDC-I’s FACE conformant RTOS technology provides a robust, scalable, and MOSA aligned foundation for our new Digital Backbone that accelerates capability insertion,” stated Jeffrey Jablonski, U.S. Army HADES Program Lead, Capability Program Executive Aviation.

 

Featured Companies

DDC-I

4545 E. Shea Blvd., Suite 210
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Website
[email protected]

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website
Categories
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Safety Certification
Topic Tags
Avionics
HADES aircraft image courtesy Bombardier
News
Safety-critical RTOS from DDC-I chosen for U.S. Army MOSA aligned ISR program

April 13, 2026

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Babcock
News
Fleet, infrastructure support for Royal Navy ships extended by Babcock

April 14, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
U.S. Air Force F-22 image
News
Software delivery to F-22 accomplished with USAF, cybersecurity firm

March 18, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
John McHale and Jason Ferguson
Podcast
PODCAST: Leveraging the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS)

April 14, 2026

More Comms