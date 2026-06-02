Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity provider Valiant Solutions acquires AI-enabled security company

News

June 02, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity provider Valiant Solutions acquires AI-enabled security company
Graphic courtesy Valiant Solutions

MCLEAN, Va. Cybersecurity technology provider Valiant Solutions -- which serves U.S. national-security and federal customers -- announced that it has acquired BreakPoint Labs, which it describes as a highly specialized cybersecurity company delivering artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled cyber operations

The company's announcement asserts that the Valiant Solutions acquisition of BreakPoint Labs expands Valiant's capabilities across AI-enabled cyber operations, operational technology security, advanced penetration testing and adversarial threat emulation, modern software development and DevSecOps, software factory enablement, and agentic cybersecurity workflow automation.

For its part, say Valiant officials, BreakPoint Labs brings a portfolio of proprietary cybersecurity technologies and deeply embedded operational expertise to support the most demanding national-security-focused cyber missions. Together, Valiant and BreakPoint Labs are set to deliver software-enabled cyber operations, advanced threat analytics, and resilient security-engineering capabilities designed to protect critical infrastructure operating within increasingly contested and high-threat environments.

 

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Valiant Solutions

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Cyber - Cybersecurity
A.I. - Machine Learning
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