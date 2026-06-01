Military Embedded Systems

Tactical transport aircraft to be supplied to Romania by Leonardo

News

June 01, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Tactical transport aircraft to be supplied to Romania by Leonardo
Image via Leonardo

ROME, Italy. Leonardo will supply two C-27J Spartan tactical transport aircraft to Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs under a contract that includes mission kits, logistics support, training, and infrastructure, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft will be acquired through the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument and operated by the General Inspectorate of Aviation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is coordinated by the Department for Emergency Situations, the statement reads.

Romania intends to use the aircraft for emergency response, civil protection, humanitarian support, and cooperation missions in Europe, the company says. The C-27J aircraft can be configured with roll-on/roll-off mission kits for personnel and cargo transport, medical evacuation, firefighting, and search-and-rescue missions over land and sea, according to the statement.

The order brings the number of C-27J aircraft acquired by Romania to nine, Leonardo says. The first aircraft from the new order is expected to be delivered in 2029.

The two aircraft will be the first Next Generation C-27Js delivered to Romania and will join C-27Js operated by the Romanian Air Force since 2010, the statement adds. The new configuration includes updated avionics, communications systems, and aerodynamic changes while retaining interoperability with earlier C-27J aircraft, the company says.

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