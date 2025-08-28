2025 FACE Special EditionStory
August 28, 2025
The 2025 FACE Special Edition details the technology and solutions being developed under The Open Group Future Airborne Capability Environment, or FACE, Consortium. This fourth annual edition highlights editorial content on the FACE approach from the pages and website of Military Embedded Systems magazine, as well as the products aligned and certified conformant to the FACE Technical Standard – all put together exclusively by our staff. Learn about it all in the 2025 FACE Special Edition.
Click here to read the 2025 FACE Special Edition.