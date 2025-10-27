Army C5ISR Center provides new CMOSS, VICTORY, and MORA updates

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Maryland. The U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) C5ISR Center has released updated documentation for several key Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) standards, marking a step toward greater interoperability and modularity across the service’s communications and electronic warfare systems, according to a special notice posted on SAM.gov earlier this month.

The update includes new publicly available files, such as:

CMOSS (C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards) Interoperability Requirements Specification (IRS) v1.2

MORA (Modular Open Radio Frequency Architecture) v2.5

VICTORY (Vehicle Integration for C4ISR/EW Interoperability) v1.10

All documentation is managed by the C5ISR Center’s MOSA Management Office. These documents define the common interfaces, data structures, and compliance requirements that allow sensors, radios, and computing modules from different vendors to plug into shared platforms without custom integration, the notice reads.

This update demonstrates the Army’s continuing shift toward open architectures in C5ISR systems. By making these standards publicly accessible, the Army is attempting to broaden participation in the MOSA ecosystem—giving smaller defense contractors and research organizations the ability to design components compatible with future ground vehicles and networked battlefield systems.

The C5ISR Center’s MOSA Management Office will continue overseeing updates to ensure new versions of CMOSS, VICTORY, and MORA stay aligned with related efforts such as the SOSA technical standard, according to the posting.