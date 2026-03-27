Data storage solution gains NSA CSfC approval

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Curtiss-Wright

ASHBURN, Va. Curtiss-Wright announced that its DTS1X 10 GbE network attached storage (NAS) device’s hardware and software encryption layers for data at rest (DAR) have attained National Security Agency (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) approval.

The designation means that system designers now have -- according to the Curtiss-Wright announcement -- a cost-effective, proven commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) solution for high-speed, high-capacity DAR storage and protection of up to top-secret/sensitive compartmented information (TS/SCI), which helps reduce program and schedule risk.

In addition, the DTS1X is ITAR-free which means that it is readily available for use in Five Eyes and NATO member countries.

The device is designed to store and protect large amounts of data on a wide range of deployed defense and aerospace platforms including helicopters, fighters, uncrewed platforms, and ISR aircraft -- all of which require the protection of sensitive DAR in accordance with international standards. The system also uses removable memory cartridges to facilitate faster mission turnarounds and seamless data transfer across operational environments.