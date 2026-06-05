Battlefield communications module to be unveiled by Vegvisir at Eurosatory 2026

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

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TALLINN, Estonia. Vegvisir will unveil a battlefield communications module and expand its situational awareness and command platform to air, maritime, and underwater systems at Eurosatory 2026, the company announced in a statement.

The communications module is designed to let military platforms switch among available communication networks to maintain connectivity in contested environments, the statement reads. The system can manage and prioritize channels including 5G, 4G, Starlink, mobile ad hoc network mesh radios, and fiber-optic links, the company says.

If one network becomes unavailable, the module can move to another connection without operator action, according to the statement. The system uses dual modems with failover capability to local area network and wide area network links operating in parallel, and it includes omnidirectional antennas, IP68-rated protection, and compatibility with fiber-optic communications for radio-frequency-silent operations, the company says.

Vegvisir also expanded its situational awareness and command platform beyond ground operations to support air, maritime, and underwater assets, the statement reads. The platform is intended to give operators access to live feeds, maps, and mission data from several systems in one operational environment.

The company says the system is being tested or deployed in nine countries, and that the Australian Army is its largest customer.