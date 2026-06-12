Software-defined tactical tools from Motorola Solutions to show at Eurosatory 2026

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Motorola image PARIS--EUROSATORY 2026. Motorola Solutions will be showing several tactical produdcts for the warfighter at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition, set to be held June 15-19 in Paris, along with capabilities from partners Silvus Technologies and CRFS.

At the show, Motorola will highlight the StreamCaster NEXUS chest-mounted next-generation tactical networking system aimed at use by dismounted operators, meant to deliver hands-free, real-time situational awareness in contested environments. Also shown: Spectrum Dominance 2.0, a modular suite of low probability of intercept/detection (LPI/LPD) and anti-jamming resilience capabilities that enables users to securely transmit data, coordinate maneuvers, and preserve network integrity under electronic attack without sacrificing performance.

The company will also show the FASST 6000 Spectrum Sensor, which delivers powerful signal intelligence (SIGINT) capabilities in an ultra-lightweight handheld device and OEM module for integration into unmanned systems. This product -- powered by the Silvus proprietary Filtering by Aliasing Spectrum Sensing Technology (FASST) -- can scan from 1 MHz to 6 GHz at an industry-leading 144.5 terahertz per second (THz/sec) to detect RF transmissions often missed by conventional systems. Additionally, the CRFS Passive Air Defence & Counter-UAS Geolocation passive RF sensor suite operates up to 40 GHz to give early warning to teams to cue active kinetic or cyber interceptors. This technology operates silently with a 100 MHz instantaneous bandwidth without emitting any signature of their own.

Motorola also will show the HABLAR (Rapid-Deploy Tactical “Mobility Bubble”), a product that establishes secure, high-capacity networks in tactical rear areas within 30 minutes using a rapid-deployment infrastructure solution. According to the company, each container builds a localized 20-kilometer connectivity bubble and leverages low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite terminals as high-capacity backhaul networks, anchoring multiple local bubbles together across the high-throughput Silvus Mesh network.

Eurosatory attendees can find Motorola Solutions at Hall 5A, stand E324 and at the outdoor demonstration area ExtPe6a, stand A185.

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