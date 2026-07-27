Electrical and data-system upgrades ordered for Marine Corps H-1 helicopters

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

H-1 helicopters via Bell

AMARILLO, Texas. Bell won an estimated $300 million U.S. Navy contract to install Structural and Power Improvements for NextGen Effects (SPINE) upgrades on as many as 49 U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper and UH-1Y Venom helicopters, the company announced in a statement.

The base contract and three option years cover modifications to 28 AH-1Z aircraft and 21 UH-1Y aircraft at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center, the statement reads. Work is scheduled to begin in mid-2027, with the first upgraded helicopters expected to be delivered in 2028.

The SPINE configuration is intended to increase electrical-power capacity and support the integration of new mission equipment, defensive systems, data links, and weapons, the company says. The upgrades include a scalable aircraft architecture, an updated data bus, Link 16 connectivity, and support for network-enabled weapons.

UH-1Y modifications will also cover fast-rope, hoist, and litter equipment used for personnel-recovery missions, according to the statement.

Bell completed initial SPINE modifications on one AH-1Z and one UH-1Y in 2025. Those aircraft were transferred to Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, for flight testing before the planned fleetwide modification effort, the company states.