Infrared missile warning systems from Hensoldt to equip Helsing autonomous combat aircraft

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

CA-1 Europa, Helsing, and Hensoldt executives via Hensoldt

OBERKOCHEN, Germany. Hensoldt will supply three Compact Infrared Reconnaissance and Alert System (CAIRAS) missile warning systems for Helsing’s CA-1 Europa autonomous combat aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The order is the first self-protection and passive optronic reconnaissance project awarded under a partnership established by Hensoldt and Helsing in February 2026, the statement reads. Under that agreement, Hensoldt is providing radar, optronics, electronic warfare, and aircraft self-protection technology for the artificial intelligence-enabled platform.

CAIRAS will operate as part of the Airborne Missile Protection System -- Multi-Role (AMPS-MR), which combines infrared missile detection with the Kalætron radar warning system and a dispenser for deploying decoys, the company says. The installation will represent the first use of the AMPS suite on an uncrewed aerial vehicle, according to the statement.

The CAIRAS configuration includes a central processing unit and as many as seven dual-color infrared sensors. It is designed to detect and locate incoming missiles without transmitting signals and provide 360-degree coverage, Hensoldt states.

Collected infrared data can also be processed into a panoramic view and transferred to Hensoldt’s MDOcore software for sensor-data fusion and autonomous threat assessment, the company says.