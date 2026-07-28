Radio-frequency counter-drone engine detects uncataloged emissions

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

RfAI-3 display via DroneShield

SYDNEY, Australia. DroneShield unveiled RfAI-3, a radio-frequency counter-drone detection engine designed to identify both known and previously uncataloged drone emissions, the company announced in a statement.

The system monitors a wide section of the radio-frequency (RF) spectrum rather than searching only for signals already stored in an emitter database, the statement reads. When RfAI-3 detects a signal, it compares the emission with previously collected drone signatures and provides classification data when a match is found, the company says.

For emissions that do not match the existing dataset, the software creates a new signature, assigns a confidence assessment, and displays the signal within the broader spectrum environment for operator review, according to the statement. Newly generated signatures can then serve as references during later encounters.

RfAI-3 builds on versions introduced in 2018 and 2023, which focused on classifying known emitters and distributing updated threat data to deployed systems, the company states.

The software is intended for DroneShield’s next-generation hardware platforms, with initial releases planned for the second half of 2026 and additional deployments expected through 2027, the statement reads.