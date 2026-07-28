Laser-guided point-defense system under development for Spanish Navy vessels

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Spanish naval ship Juan Carlos I via Indra

MADRID, Spain. Indra is leading a 51 million euro program to develop a shipboard point-defense system using laser-guided missiles for Spanish Navy vessels, the company announced in a statement.

The Shipborne Launcher System (SILAEM) Special Modernisation Programme will produce a stand-alone version and a configuration integrated with the Spanish Navy’s SCOMBA combat-management system, the statement reads.

Designed as a vessel’s final defensive layer, the system is intended to engage hostile boats, surface and aerial drones, helicopters, anti-ship missiles, and threats launched from shore, the company says.

The planned configuration includes an X-band fire-control radar for detecting and tracking targets, a missile turret, laser-guided interceptors, and a command-and-control system that coordinates the sensors and weapons, according to the statement.

Indra says the system will use an open architecture to connect with sensors and equipment produced by multiple manufacturers. This design is also intended to support integration aboard North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and allied vessels and permit additional sensors and capabilities to be incorporated later.

The system is being developed to support layered ship defense against multiple simultaneous threats at different ranges, the statement adds.