Military Embedded Systems

Laser-guided point-defense system under development for Spanish Navy vessels

News

July 28, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Laser-guided point-defense system under development for Spanish Navy vessels
Spanish naval ship Juan Carlos I via Indra

MADRID, Spain. Indra is leading a 51 million euro program to develop a shipboard point-defense system using laser-guided missiles for Spanish Navy vessels, the company announced in a statement.

The Shipborne Launcher System (SILAEM) Special Modernisation Programme will produce a stand-alone version and a configuration integrated with the Spanish Navy’s SCOMBA combat-management system, the statement reads.

Designed as a vessel’s final defensive layer, the system is intended to engage hostile boats, surface and aerial drones, helicopters, anti-ship missiles, and threats launched from shore, the company says.

The planned configuration includes an X-band fire-control radar for detecting and tracking targets, a missile turret, laser-guided interceptors, and a command-and-control system that coordinates the sensors and weapons, according to the statement.

Indra says the system will use an open architecture to connect with sensors and equipment produced by multiple manufacturers. This design is also intended to support integration aboard North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and allied vessels and permit additional sensors and capabilities to be incorporated later.

The system is being developed to support layered ship defense against multiple simultaneous threats at different ranges, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Indra

Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Radar/EW - Sensors
Unmanned
U.S. Air Force YFQ-44A Fury aircraft (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Renee Blundon)
News
Semi-autonomous combat aircraft tested in U.S. Air Force distributed operations exercise

July 29, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Curtiss-Wright VPX3-656 3U VPX Ethernet switch with TSN capability

July 27, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Whitepaper
Hidden Risk of UEFI Secure Boot

July 17, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Velocity
News
Defense technology startups sought for $30,000 pitch competition at GVSETS

July 29, 2026

More Comms