Navy Rafale fighter aircraft chosen by Indian Navy

July 17, 2023

Photo courtesy Dassault

SAINT-CLOUD, France. The Indian Government will buy Navy variants of the Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy, according to a statement from manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

The forthcoming acquisition of 26 Navy Rafales will augment the existing 36 Rafale fighters already in service with the Indian Air Force. As a result, India will become the first nation, aside from France, to operate both versions of this aircraft.

The Rafale fighter is a multirole combat aircraft designed for air supremacy, interdiction, ground support, in-depth strike, anti-ship strike, and nuclear deterrence missions. The aircraft includes AESA radar and uses a semi-stealth design to reduce its radar cross-section.

