Open systems architecture benefits for avionics highlighted at recent FACE/SOSA Technical Interchange Meeting

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Collins Aerospace image. HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Collins Aerospace and several partners report a successful multi-domain operation (MDO) demonstration at September's The Open Group FACE and SOSA Consortia Technical Interchange Meeting (TIM) to highlight the benefits of an open systems architecture for avionics.

As the lead company for the integration, Collins Aerospace – together with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI), Parry Labs, Tektonux, and Palantir Technologies – combined the individual capabilities of government/third-party software and multiple third-party mission computers, including Parry Labs’ Stellar Relay, into a helicopter flight deck using the company’s digital backbone, hardware, software, and integration expertise.

During the demo, 19 different FACE Units of Portability (UoPs) were integrated into a rotary-wing flight deck, which Collins Aerospace said demonstrated that the components had the ability to be moved from one aircraft to another or replaced by a compatible component.

The Open Group FACE [Future Airborne Capability Environment] Consortium is a government and industry partnership to define an open avionics environment for multiple airborne platform types; the SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] Consortium enables government and industry to collaboratively develop open standards and best practices to enable, enhance, and accelerate deployment of capable and interoperable sensor systems.