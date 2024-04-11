Military Embedded Systems

RTOS for military helicopter engine-control units meets safety-critical certification

News

April 11, 2024

Apache graphic courtesy U.S. Army

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Green Hills Software announced that its INTEGRITY-178 real-time operating system (RTOS) is deployed in the engine control units (ECUs) from Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) for a number of different U.S. military helicopters -- including the AH-64D Apache, CH-47D/F & MH-47D/F/G Chinook, UH-60L/M/V Black Hawk, HH-60 Pave Hawk, MH-60 Jayhawk, and SH-60 Sea Hawk -- in order to meet RTCA/DO-178B Design Assurance Level A (DAL A) certification. 

According to a statemenet from Green Hills Software, TRIUMPH has also selected the INTEGRITY-178 tuMP multicore RTOS for the next generation of TRIUMPH ECUs; these have applications running concurrently on all cores of a quad-core processor, leveraging the multicore robust partitioning enabled by INTEGRITY-178 tuMP to the same level as for single-core processors.

Green HIlls Software states that TRIUMPH chose the INTEGRITY-178 RTOS for the security and determinism of its DAL A partition scheduler, the quality of its certification artifacts for RTCA/DO-178B DAL A, and the high productivity of its MULTI integrated development environment (IDE).  

 

