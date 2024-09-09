Military Embedded Systems

USAF orders encrypted instrumentation upgrade from Cubic Defense

News

September 09, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

USAF orders encrypted instrumentation upgrade from Cubic Defense
ubic’s P5 pod tucks under the F-15E’s wing. Air Force photo by Daniel Asselta.

SAN DIEGO. Cubic Defense will provide an encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) upgrade for U.S. Air Force (USAF) aircraft under a production order from the Air Force.

According to the Cubic Defense announcement, the modernization enables 4th-generation aircraft to train seamlessly with 5th-generation aircraft, thereby enhancing the overall operational readiness for the USAF. 

Company officials assert that the modernization kits are a major step that provide a vital capability to encrypt sensitive maneuvering data for a substantial percentage of the U.S. Air Force P5 pod fleet assets, ensuring that country-specific proprietary material can now be protected. 

ACMI delivers what is called “Truth in Training,” said Paul K. Averna, VP and GM, Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense, which enables air personnel to perform mission exercises from anywhere while generating ultra-precise information on their performance. 

 

Featured Companies

Cubic

9233 Balboa Avenue
San Diego, CA 92123
Website
Categories
Avionics - Software
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Avionics
ubic’s P5 pod tucks under the F-15E’s wing. Air Force photo by Daniel Asselta.
News
USAF orders encrypted instrumentation upgrade from Cubic Defense

September 09, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Overcoming EOL and limited supply-chain visibility

September 10, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
NAVAIR photo
News
Cybersecurity and network updates coming for Navy's E-2D aircraft

September 09, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
News
CJADC2 wide area network for U.S. Space Systems Command to be developed by Sev1Tech

September 10, 2024

More Comms