USAF orders encrypted instrumentation upgrade from Cubic Defense

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

ubic’s P5 pod tucks under the F-15E’s wing. Air Force photo by Daniel Asselta.

SAN DIEGO. Cubic Defense will provide an encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) upgrade for U.S. Air Force (USAF) aircraft under a production order from the Air Force.

According to the Cubic Defense announcement, the modernization enables 4th-generation aircraft to train seamlessly with 5th-generation aircraft, thereby enhancing the overall operational readiness for the USAF.

Company officials assert that the modernization kits are a major step that provide a vital capability to encrypt sensitive maneuvering data for a substantial percentage of the U.S. Air Force P5 pod fleet assets, ensuring that country-specific proprietary material can now be protected.

ACMI delivers what is called “Truth in Training,” said Paul K. Averna, VP and GM, Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense, which enables air personnel to perform mission exercises from anywhere while generating ultra-precise information on their performance.