Aviation-training system on display at Sea-Air-Space 2025

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Leonardo SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Leonardo Aircraft and Textron Aviation defense are teaming up to show the M-346N Integrated Training System flight trainer at this week's Sea-Air-Space Conference & Exhibition.

The companies are presenting the M-346N for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps T-45 replacement program (UJTS), proposing the M-346N Integrated Training System (ITS) to train the next generation of naval aviators.

According to information from Textron, the M-346 Integrated Training System is already used in Italy and other nations; an adaptation for the Navy enables the companies to start with a platform that is already very well developed.

At the show, the companies are showing parts of the ITS: the M-346 Smart Chair sim and Maintenance VR Goggles. , and discover more about the low risk, no drama option for UJTS — the M-346N

Attendees may see the ITS demos at Textron's booth, #1827.