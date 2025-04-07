Military Embedded Systems

Aviation-training system on display at Sea-Air-Space 2025

April 07, 2025

Image courtesy Leonardo

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Leonardo Aircraft and Textron Aviation defense are teaming up to show the M-346N Integrated Training System flight trainer at this week's Sea-Air-Space Conference & Exhibition.  

The companies are presenting the M-346N for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps T-45 replacement program (UJTS), proposing the M-346N Integrated Training System (ITS) to train the next generation of naval aviators.

According to information from Textron, the M-346 Integrated Training System is already used in Italy and other nations; an adaptation for the Navy enables the companies to start with a platform that is already very well developed.

At the show, the companies are showing parts of the ITS: the M-346 Smart Chair sim and Maintenance VR Goggles. , and discover more about the low risk, no drama option for UJTS — the M-346N

Attendees may see the ITS demos at Textron's booth, #1827.

Textron

40 Westminster Street
Providence, RI 02903
Website

Leonardo DRS

2345 Crystal Drive Suite 1000
Arlington, VA 22202
Website

Navy League of the United States

2300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 200
Arlington, VA 22201-5424
Website
Avionics - Synthetic Vision
Avionics
Image via Navy League of the United States
