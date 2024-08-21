Training provider V2X secures combat readiness task order valued at as much as $3.7 billion over 5 years

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Dinesh Pal/Pixabay MCLEAN, Va. Digital-training provider V2X announced that it secured an agreement under the Warfighter-Training Readiness Solutions (W-TRS) combat-readiness task order to provide training capabilities to the U.S. Army worldwide. The agreement is valued at $3.7 billion over five years, including option periods.

Central to the V2X initiative is supplying mission-enablement services for the Army's wide network of Training Aids Devices Simulations and Simulators (TADSS): Under the task order, V2X will provide a flexible enterprise solution that will seamlessly support hundreds of thousands of these critical devices worldwide, evolving as the needs of warfighter training changes.

"We are leading Army readiness with solutions that incorporate technology, techniques, and integration for a rapidly changing operational environment. W-TRS empowers the Army to harness cutting-edge innovation swiftly, making sure our forces remain agile and prepared against all threats," said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer at V2X.

