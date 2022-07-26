Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force will use P6 Combat Training System at all ranges

News

July 26, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image: Collins Aerospace

WASHINGTON. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) will use the Collins Aerospace/Leonardo DRS P6CTS as its official air-combat training program and selected the Collins Aerospace Tactical Combat Training System – Increment II (TCTS II) as its preferred solution.

P6CTS trains air-combat personnel to operate in contested or congested environments by way of live/virtual/constructive (LVC) training enhancements and Synthetic Inject to Live (SITL) capability. The training system also includes multiple-individual-level security (MILS) encryption, which enables full-fidelity threats and weapon simulation sharing between platforms with varying security levels. 

Collins Aerospace officials report that the P6 CTS program has been funded to replace 100% of the legacy combat-training systems at an estimated 55 USAF training ranges. The program's initial operating capability (IOC) is scheduled for late 2022 at Naval Air Station Fallon (Nevada) with full rate production (FRP) starting in early 2023.

Featured Companies

U.S. Air Force

1670 Air Force Pentagon
Washington, DC 20330-1670
Website

Collins Aerospace

2730 West Tyvola Road
Charlotte, NC 28217-4578
Website
[email protected]
+1 704 423 7000

Leonardo DRS

2345 Crystal Drive Suite 1000
Arlington, VA 22202
Website
