U.S. Air Force will use P6 Combat Training System at all ranges

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Collins Aerospace WASHINGTON. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) will use the Collins Aerospace/Leonardo DRS P6CTS as its official air-combat training program and selected the Collins Aerospace Tactical Combat Training System – Increment II (TCTS II) as its preferred solution.

P6CTS trains air-combat personnel to operate in contested or congested environments by way of live/virtual/constructive (LVC) training enhancements and Synthetic Inject to Live (SITL) capability. The training system also includes multiple-individual-level security (MILS) encryption, which enables full-fidelity threats and weapon simulation sharing between platforms with varying security levels.

Collins Aerospace officials report that the P6 CTS program has been funded to replace 100% of the legacy combat-training systems at an estimated 55 USAF training ranges. The program's initial operating capability (IOC) is scheduled for late 2022 at Naval Air Station Fallon (Nevada) with full rate production (FRP) starting in early 2023.