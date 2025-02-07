Military Embedded Systems

Air command and control system to be delivered to NATO country by Saab

February 07, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. A NATO country placed an order for Saab’s 9AIR C4I air command and control system in a contract valued at approximately 250 million Swedish kronor (MSEK), the company announced in a statement.

Deliveries are set to begin in 2025, and the order was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2024, the statement reads.

Saab’s 9AIR C4I system is designed to manage weapons, sensors, and communications in air and space operations, the company says. It is part of the broader 9AIR portfolio, which includes the 9AIR Trainer for operator training on command and control systems and the 9CCIS system for planning, resource management, and operational assessment, according to the statement.

